Once the apple of many consumers eyes, the UK may be turning away from former favourite Apple in favour of other brands, as trust in big tech wanes.

This is according to global consultancy company Prophet, which surveyed 50,000 consumers across four countries, including 12,000 from the UK as part of its fourth annual Brand Relevance Index. Based on “customer obsession, ruthless pragmatism, pervasive innovation and distinctive inspiration”, more than 235 brands in 26 industries were ranked to determine which brands were most relevant to consumers.

After claiming the top spot for three years, Apple has slipped down to fifth place, which Prophet attributes to a “dip in consumer trust” of big tech.

The NHS has taken Apple’s place for the first time, rising to the top of the UK list above Samsung and Google. This was closely followed by Netflix and Spotify, suggesting the enduring popularity of subscription services.

Apple’s decline could indicate that its focus on delivering premium products, at premium prices, could be alienating a portion of consumers. Furthermore, a global decline in smartphone sales, which fell by 1.7% in the second quarter of 2019 according to Gartner, could also attribute to consumers moving away from brands such as Apple.

The likes of LEGO, Ikea and Lush also rose through the ranks, suggesting that brands perceived to be environmentally and socially minded are increasingly favoured by consumers.

Outside of the top ten, ridesharing services and companies from the automotive industry also climbed the rankings, with Zipcar the highest new entrant in the index. Jaguar and Mini were the biggest climbers.

Tosson El Noshokaty, Partner and Regional Lead, EMEA at Prophet believes that trust in big tech brands is declining:

“This year’s results are at once astounding and intuitive. The NHS’s increasing brand relevance speaks to a level of uncertainty for UK consumers that runs deep at the moment, resulting in a trend towards an even stronger appreciation for the very backbone of the nation. And with declining trust in some of the globally renowned brands, consumers want, and need, strong and stable services on which they can rely and depend.”

