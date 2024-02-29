Qualcomm has taken to X to confirm the arrival of its highly anticipated smartphone chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, codenamed SM8750, for October of this year.
Within the company, the chipset is named “Sun” and is said to exhibit superior performance compared to MediaTek‘s Dimensity 9400, the chipset boasts a unique Oryon CPU with six custom performance cores.
Qualcomm chief marketing officer, Don McGuire, shared insights into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in a video posted on the Snapdragon Insider’s X account. McGuire disclosed that the unveiling of the chipset is scheduled for the annual Snapdragon Summit, an annual event taking place in October.
Anticipation surrounds the prospect of an upgraded NPU, as McGuire hinted at the “evolution of our NPU story.”
While consumers eyeing Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 can expect an exceptional experience, Qualcomm’s partners might face challenges. With an estimated cost surpassing the $200 mark, Qualcomm executives suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be the company’s priciest smartphone chipset to date, primarily due to the incorporation of custom Oryon cores.
This might compel phone manufacturers to either increase prices on their premium offerings or compromise profit margins to boost sales.
A distinctive feature of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is its departure from ARM’s CPU designs, opting for what tipsters have named ‘Phoenix’ cores. Unlike previous iterations, this year’s chipset is anticipated to exclude efficiency cores, presenting an all-performance CPU cluster.
The move is designed to deliver unparalleled multi-core performance while ensuring remarkable efficiency, attributed to mass production on TSMC’s second-generation 3m process, also known as ‘N3E.’