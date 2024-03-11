Quanta Computer has been granted a patent for a printed circuit board system with multiple PCB assemblies and a connecting module providing electrical and signal communications. The unique feature is the connecting module being on different planes with respect to at least one PCB assembly, allowing for efficient communication. GlobalData’s report on Quanta Computer gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Quanta Computer, Data center cooling systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Quanta Computer's grant share as of January 2024 was 73%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Printed circuit board system with multiple pcb assemblies on different planes

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Quanta Computer Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11882658B2) discloses a printed circuit board system that includes multiple PCB assemblies connected by a connecting module. The system comprises at least three PCB assemblies located on opposite sides of the connecting module, with varying lengths and coplanar alignment. The connecting module, situated on different planes with respect to the PCB assemblies, has a thickness that varies at three different areas, providing electrical and signal communications between the PCB assemblies. The patent also covers configurations with four or more PCB assemblies, with examples ranging from 3 to 10 PCB assemblies.



Furthermore, the patent extends to a computer system, such as a server, incorporating a housing containing at least one tray with multiple PCB assemblies and a connecting module. Similar to the PCB system, the computer system features varying lengths of PCB assemblies, coplanar alignment, and the connecting module's thickness varying at three different areas. The system includes components like an input/output board, a mother board, a power distribution board, and a graphics processing unit. The connecting module can be formed from multiple pieces, providing flexibility in design and assembly, with examples including configurations with at least two or three pieces for enhanced functionality and customization.

