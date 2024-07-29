Rapid7 had three patents in big data during Q2 2024. Rapid7 Inc’s patent involves methods and systems for identifying assets for review by generating an organizational statistical model and comparing it to identified assets to identify discrepancies. GlobalData’s report on Rapid7 gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.
Rapid7 had no grants in big data as a theme in Q2 2024.
Recent Patents
Application: Asset anomaly detection based on cross organizational asset data modeling (Patent ID: US20240129335A1)
The patent filed by Rapid7 Inc. describes methods and systems for identifying assets for review by generating organizational statistical models and comparing them to detect discrepancies between assets of different organizations. The method involves clustering assets based on types using a machine learning algorithm, comparing statistical models between organizations, and outputting reports summarizing any detected discrepancies. The system is designed to monitor security postures of networks and can update statistical models based on additional data.
The method and system outlined in the patent focus on analyzing organizational asset data to identify unexpected or anomalous behavior in assets of different types across organizations. By generating statistical models and utilizing machine learning algorithms, the system can efficiently cluster assets, compare models between organizations, and output reports highlighting any discrepancies. The system is particularly useful for security monitoring purposes, allowing for threat mitigation procedures based on user input received via a graphical user interface. Additionally, the system can continuously update cross-organizational statistical models based on data from multiple organizations within the same industry, enhancing its effectiveness in identifying discrepancies and improving overall security postures.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Rapid7, buy the report here.