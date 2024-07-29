Rapid7 had one patents in internet of things during Q2 2024. Rapid7 Inc’s patent focuses on manipulating and analyzing inter-chip communication data in IoT devices to identify and fix security vulnerabilities. The method involves capturing the communication data, identifying key aspects of the communication, pinpointing areas for modification, replaying the data with modifications, and ultimately addressing security issues within the IoT device. GlobalData’s report on Rapid7 gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.
Rapid7 had no grants in internet of things as a theme in Q2 2024.
Recent Patents
Application: Manipulating inter-chip communications for iot security (Patent ID: US20240202376A1)
The patent filed by Rapid7 Inc. focuses on manipulating and analyzing inter-chip communication data in IoT devices to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities. The method involves capturing inter-chip communication data among microcontroller units (MCUs) on an IoT device, determining message structures, generating modified messages to obtain responses from the MCUs, and identifying security vulnerabilities based on the responses. The system includes a security server that receives and analyzes the inter-chip communication data to identify vulnerabilities and take remediation actions as necessary.
The method and system described in the patent are designed to enhance the security of IoT devices by analyzing communication data between MCUs, identifying vulnerabilities such as shared secrets, command types, and network addresses, and taking appropriate remediation actions. By capturing and analyzing inter-chip communication data, the system can assess different types of IoT devices for various security vulnerabilities and determine aspects of communication protocols used by the MCUs. Additionally, the security server can replay communications to the MCUs based on serialized data and validate responses to further enhance security measures. Overall, the patent aims to provide a comprehensive approach to securing IoT devices by actively monitoring and manipulating inter-chip communication data.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Rapid7, buy the report here.