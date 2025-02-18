Realbotix, a developer of humanoid robots, has unveiled its proprietary Realbotix Robotic AI Vision System for humanoid robots.
This new technology is designed to enhance humanoid robots’ user interactions by improving real-time awareness and adaptability, allowing robots to recognise, understand, and respond to their surroundings.
Realbotix’s new AI Vision System boasts a suite of capabilities including user face recognition, face tracking, object recognition, and real-time scene detection.
The AI Vision System also incorporates human recognition and dynamic facial expression adjustments, reducing the “uncanny valley” effect and fostering more emotionally engaging interactions.
With facial recognition technology, users can upload facial data through the Realbotix Robot Controller, allowing robots to remember individuals and personalise interactions.
This function has potential applications in sectors such as social companionship, healthcare, and customer service.
Real-time object identification and scene analysis further enable robots to provide meaningful assistance in smart homes, retail security, and other environments.
The AI Vision System leverages cloud-based multimodal AI to update its understanding of surroundings continuously.
This integration enables robots to generate context-aware responses and engage in more sophisticated conversations by combining real-time vision processing with advanced large language models (LLMs), the company claims.
A key component of the system is Realbotix’s patented realistic eyeball technology, which supports the vision system’s functions while providing a more lifelike appearance.
The modular eye design allows for interchangeable eye colours, further enhancing realism.
Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel said: “The Realbotix AI Vision System marks a step forward in AI robotics. By adding intelligent vision, the use cases for our robots are enhanced.
“With this development, Realbotix reaffirms its commitment to redefining the role of robots in our lives, offering solutions that improve the use cases for robots in social or business settings.”
The Realbotix Robotic AI Vision System is planned to be made available to customers purchasing Realbotix robots, with deliveries expected in autumn 2025.