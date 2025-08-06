Reality Defender integrates deepfake detection with ActiveFence’s AI safety. Credit: Linaimages/Shutterstock.com.

Reality Defender and ActiveFence have joined forces to enhance AI safety infrastructure through the integration of deepfake detection capabilities.

As part of this partnership, Reality Defender, which is a deepfake detection platform, will incorporate its technology into ActiveFence’s existing AI security framework. This integration is expected to enable ActiveFence’s clients to efficiently detect synthetic media threats in various formats, including video, audio, image, and text.

ActiveFence is engaged in providing AI security and safety solutions to safeguard online experiences and AI applications for users globally. It supports major tech firms and Fortune 500 companies by securing applications against various threats through real-time guardrails and continuous red teaming.

The collaboration with Reality Defender aims to provide comprehensive protection against increasingly complex AI-generated threats driven by advancements in generative AI tools.

Set to be available shortly, this integration will allow ActiveFence clients to utilise Reality Defender’s API to identify and mitigate risks from deepfake impersonations, AI-generated fraud, and synthetic misinformation campaigns in real time.

By combining Reality Defender’s detection technology with ActiveFence’s threat intelligence capabilities and real-time guardrails, the partnership addresses the urgent need for a multi-layered AI safety infrastructure.

Reality Defender CEO and co-founder Ben Colman said: “We want to make enterprise-grade deepfake detection accessible to any developer — not just to government agencies or Fortune 500 companies.

“That ambition drives this partnership with ActiveFence — also trusted by Fortune 500 companies and a large pool of developers alike — allowing us to extend that impact into real-world protection.”

Reality Defender’s platform uses a patented multi-model approach to detect deepfakes and AI-generated media, which is said to make it resilient against the latest generative platforms.

ActiveFence CEO and co-founder Noam Schwartz said: “Deepfakes are no longer isolated threats, they’re part of a broader wave of GenAI-enabled manipulation that demands multi-layered defenses.

“By integrating Reality Defender’s deepfake detection with ActiveFence’s real-time guardrails, we’re adding a powerful capability for the comprehensive protection enterprises need to safeguard users, platforms, and reputations against synthetic media abuse.”

Recently, Reality Defender launched a public developer application programming interface (API) and software development kit (SDK), offering a free tier for developers to integrate deepfake detection into applications easily. This API employs a context-aware detection model that extends beyond facial recognition to identify deepfake images using advanced techniques.