The investment round positions RealSense as an independent entity focused on AI, robotics, biometrics, and computer vision innovation. Credit: Gumbariya/Shutterstock.

RealSense, an AI-powered computer vision technology firm, has announced its spinout from Intel and the completion of a $50m Series A funding round.

The investment, led by a semiconductor private equity firm with participation from Intel Capital and MediaTek Innovation Fund, positions RealSense as an independent entity focused on AI, robotics, biometrics, and computer vision innovation.

The new capital will enable RealSense to expand into emerging markets and enhance its manufacturing, sales, and global go-to-market (GTM) presence.

This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for humanoid and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and AI-powered access control and security solutions.

RealSense CEO Nadav Orbach stated, “We’re excited to build on our leadership position in 3D perception in robotics and see scalable growth potential in the rise of physical AI.

“Our independence allows us to move faster and innovate more boldly to adapt to rapidly changing market dynamics as we lead the charge in AI innovation and the coming robotics renaissance.”

RealSense has established partnerships with a range of companies, including: ANYbotics, Eyesynth, Fit:Match, and Unitree Robotics, demonstrating its industry traction in robotics, industrial automation, security, and healthcare.

It will continue to support its existing customer base and product roadmap, including its RealSense depth cameras, which are claimed to be embedded in 60% of the world’s AMRs and humanoid robots.

Its recently launched D555 depth camera is equipped with the advanced RealSense Vision SoC V5 and supports Power over Ethernet (PoE). With its integrated AI capabilities, this camera allows robots and security systems to rapidly comprehend their environment.

Orbach emphasised, “Our mission is to enable the world to integrate robotics and AI in everyday life safely.”

RealSense’s leadership team comprises veteran technologists and business leaders with expertise in computer vision, AI, and robotics. The team includes CEO Nadav Orbach, vice president of business development Mark Yahiro, vice president of marketing Mike Nielsen, among others.

The spinout aligns with the rapid global growth in robotics and biometrics, with the robotics market projected to quadruple and demand for humanoid robots expected to grow at a CAGR above 40%.

To meet this demand, RealSense plans to expand its GTM team and hire additional AI, software, and robotics engineers to accelerate product development. The company boasts over 3,000 customers worldwide and holds more than 80 global patents.

In June 2025, Reuters reported that Intel is considering divesting its networking and edge businesses.