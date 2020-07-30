Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Patients diagnosed with Covid-19 are being cared for using remote monitoring technologies that harness artificial intelligence (AI) to detect if there is a deterioration in their symptoms.

Developed by Biofourmis, the technology takes the form of a wearable device placed on the patient’s upper arm, which monitors their vital signs in real-time, and feeds the data to clinicians. The AI built into the system monitors changes, and will alert healthcare providers if there is a decline.

Data collected includes temperature, heart rate and variability, blood oxygenation and respiration rate.

The technology, known as the Biovitals Sentinel platform, is being used by Singapore’s Ministry of Health for patients that have been discharged from hospital after being treated for Covid-19, and for those that have been diagnosed but do not have symptoms that are severe enough for hospitalisation.

In some cases, patients who have shown considerable recovery from Covid-19 can deteriorate again quickly, however if they have been discharged it can be difficult to intervene quickly enough.

The system is designed to enable healthcare staff to quickly intervene in cases where patients do decline, while freeing up their time to focus on those in need of urgent healthcare.

The remote monitoring system is already in use in healthcare systems in Australia, Hong Kong, the US and the UK to aid Covid-19 efforts.

In Hong Kong, for example, the technology is being used to remotely monitor those diagnosed or suspected to be suffering from Covid-19 while they are in quarantine, under a programme administered by The University of Hong Kong.

It is hoped it will bring similar benefits to the Singaporean health system.

“We are honoured to support the Ministry of Health and the people of Singapore in their efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kuldeep Singh Rajput, founder and CEO of Biofourmis.

“The data and knowledge we have gained and continue to gather in other countries using Biovitals® Sentinel are certain to help Singapore – and we will also gain new knowledge as part of this project as well. It is a privilege to know our technology can help these patients achieve better outcomes while also protecting frontline healthcare workers from unnecessary exposure while they deliver optimal care.”

