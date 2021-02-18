The ideal model for hybrid working would involve two days in the office and three days remote working, users of anonymous professional network Blind have said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted a rapid uptake of remote working, with many predicting that office working is unlikely to return to how it was previously. However, many are now asking what form the future of work could take post-pandemic.

A Google professional asked the Blind platform, what the “optimal amount of mandatory WFO [work from office]” would be post-Covid.

43% said that a hybrid approach involving two days working in the office and two days working from home would be the ideal model.

However, 23% said that working from home five days a week would be the preferred option, with just 5% favouring working at the office five days a week.

An Amazon employee commented:

“I suspect the companies who can manage it will offer 2/3 hybrid for many years to come. Even when (?) Covid is no longer a life-threatening reality, I think companies have seen the benefits as well as the cost of remote work. The hybrid model will be sought to balance these advantages against the advantages of in-office time.”

A number of high-profile tech companies have made lasting changes to their remote working policies, with Google CEO Sundar Pichai extending the company’s work from home period to September 2021. Google employees will be “expected to spend a minimum of three days in the office and two days at home or wherever they work best” after that.

Twitter employees are now able to work from home “forever” if they want to and their job role allows for it, and Facebook is extending its work from home policy until July 2021. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he expects around half its workforce to work remotely over the next five to 10 years.

A professional at Paypal said:

“I would rather prefer one week a month for the team to be in office together…. spread out different teams for different weeks. And one more week for cross-team whiteboarding/brainstorming activities where only invited folks show up in person. Allow RV parking or make sleep pods available for folks who don’t want to drive back during that “office” week (allows one to live farther away from the crowded Bay Area). Solves the expensive real estate problem for both employee and the employer. Less travel solves traffic congestion.”

