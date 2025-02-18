Cybersecurity solutions provider Resecurity has partnered with the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in the US to enhance cybersecurity research and education.
This partnership aims to tackle global digital challenges and support workforce growth.
A research-intensive university, Georgia Tech is said to receive $1.37bn in annual research funding across its six colleges and the Georgia Tech Research Institute.
As per the latest deal, Resecurity and the Georgia Tech School of Public Policy will work together to integrate real cyber threat intelligence into their research initiatives, labs and curriculum.
This collaboration, alongside the Schools of Computer Science and Electrical and Computer Engineering, forms the joint and interdisciplinary Georgia Tech Cybersecurity Master of Science degree.
Students will utilise Resecurity’s capabilities to identify and track cyber threats, supported by more than 25 mentors.
The partnership will focus on interdisciplinary collaboration, advanced research, and practical applications.
It will include joint initiatives such as cybersecurity training programmes and knowledge exchange efforts to strengthen global digital security.
Resecurity CEO Gene Yoo said: “Georgia Tech’s leadership in research and education makes it an ideal partner for Resecurity.”
“By combining our expertise in threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions with Georgia Tech’s groundbreaking education and research capabilities, we aim to help them educate the next generation of transformative cybersecurity innovators that protect critical assets.”
Founded in 2016, Resecurity provides a unified platform for endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence.
Its services focus on early detection of data breaches and comprehensive cybersecurity risk protection.