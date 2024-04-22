Ripple Labs has been granted a patent for obscured routing systems and techniques. The method involves sending unique identifiers to neighbor computing devices in a network to establish routes without revealing addresses. This innovative approach enhances privacy and security in data transmission. GlobalData’s report on Ripple Labs gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Ripple Labs, Immersive gaming controllers was a key innovation area identified from patents. Ripple Labs's grant share as of February 2024 was 67%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Obscured routing method for computer networks

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Ripple Labs Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11855955B2) discloses a computer-implemented method for efficient routing in a network. The method involves sending unique identifiers and destination information to neighbor nodes, receiving completed routes from these nodes, and sending messages based on the received identifiers. The unique identifiers are used to resolve addresses in the network, allowing for effective communication between nodes. The method also includes steps for handling cases where the node is or is not a neighbor of the destination node, ensuring robust routing capabilities within the network.



Furthermore, the patent details a system comprising computers and storage devices that execute instructions to perform the described operations. These operations involve receiving notifications and forward stacks of identifiers, adding unique identifiers to the stacks, and sending them to the appropriate nodes. The system also handles the reception of completed routes or failure messages from neighbor nodes, enhancing the reliability of the routing process. Overall, the patented method and system aim to streamline communication and routing processes within a network by utilizing unique identifiers and peer tables effectively, ultimately improving network efficiency and performance.

To know more about GlobalData's detailed insights on Ripple Labs

