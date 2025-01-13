AI-driven robotics technology provider RoboSense and delivery robot innovator Coco Robotics have joined forces to enhance autonomous last-mile delivery.
Through this deal, the companies aim to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in urban networks.
Leveraging advanced navigation and real-time tracking, Coco Robotics bridges the gap between local businesses and customers and prioritises sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and delivery costs.
Founded in 2020, the company expanded its operations to major US and European cities, partnering with food delivery leaders such as Uber Eats and DoorDash.
RoboSense CEO Mark Qiu said: “The successful collaboration with Coco Robotics is one of the key milestones in RoboSense’s global strategy. By combining our visual sensor technology with Coco Robotics’ innovative robotics solutions, we aim to redefine what’s possible in autonomous last-mile delivery.
“RoboSense will continue to innovate, providing superior incremental components and solutions to our global robotics customers. Partnering with Coco Robotics, we will create safer, smarter robotic delivery services and expand into global markets.”
The partnership aims to address challenges in autonomous last-mile delivery by integrating RoboSense’s perception solutions into Coco Robotics’s fleet to enhance navigation and obstacle detection.
The companies aim to expedite the deployment of delivery robots to optimise efficiency and scale operations.
Coco Robotics co-founder and CEO Zach Rash said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with RoboSense to push the boundaries of what’s possible in last-mile delivery.
“This partnership strengthens our ability to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable delivery solutions at scale, helping us better serve businesses and communities.”