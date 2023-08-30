Rockset offers a platform that accesses data from sources such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), MongoDB, Google Cloud and DynamoDB. Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock.

US-based search and analytics startup Rockset has raised $44m in a fresh funding round led by Icon Ventures.

The round also saw participation from new investors and existing investors including Sequoia, Greylock, Glynn Capital, Four Rivers and K5 Global.

Founded in 2016, Rockset offers a platform that accesses data from sources such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), MongoDB, Google Cloud and DynamoDB.

The ingested data is then indexed to be used for search and analytics applications.

Rockset said that its platform is being used by businesses operating in fintech, e-commerce, gaming and logistics space for building search and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

These include chatbots, recommendation engines, risk analytics, search and reporting in real-time and logistics tracking.

Rockset plans to use the proceeds to further geographical expansion, support go-to-market initiatives and facilitate innovation.

Icon Ventures general partner Preeti Rathi said: “Enterprises are doubling down on their initiatives to bring new AI applications to production. Rockset’s integration of vector search into its search and analytics experiences enables enterprises to drive efficient AI-driven search experiences and power real-time decision-making faster with an all-in-one indexing solution.”

Rockset co-founder and CEO Venkat Venkataramani said: “We are on a mission to make it easy for customers to build fast search and AI applications at scale. This funding round will allow us to innovate in real-time AI and invest in more go-to-market initiatives that accelerate adoption.”

In October 2020, Rockset raised $40m in Series B funding and the latest funding takes the total raised to $105m.