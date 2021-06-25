Romania technology industry registered a 23.8% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 6.1% in May 2021 compared with April 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 47.57% share in May 2021, recording an increase of 10.07% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Romania technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.33% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania technology industry in May 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 81.65% in May 2021, a 20.54% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.21% share, decline of 16.97% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.83%, registering a 46.15% rise from April 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 3.02%, up 7.14% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Romania IT recruitment activity in May 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 25.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania technology industry during May 2021 over April 2021.

International Business Machines posted 705 IT jobs in May 2021 and registered a rise of 31.53% over the previous month, followed by Oracle with 97 jobs and a 25.97% growth. Vodafone Group with 67 IT jobs and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 63 jobs, recorded a 33.66% drop and a 3.08% decline, respectively, while Accenture recorded a 783.33% an increase with 53 job postings during May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.78%, up by 13.5% from April 2021. Mid Level positions with a 12.5% share, a growth of 19.23% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.52% share, up 18.29% over April 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.2%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 200%.