Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government and Sberbank to strengthen cooperation with China in artificial intelligence (AI), reports Reuters.

This directive follows Putin’s announcement of Russia’s intent to collaborate with BRICS partners and other nations on AI development.

The directive aims to bolster technological research and development in AI, with Sberbank leading Russia’s efforts.

He directed the government and the top bank to “ensure further co-operation with the People’s Republic of China in technological research and development in the field of artificial intelligence”.

Western sanctions have limited Russia’s access to essential technologies, including microchips, impacting its AI ambitions.

By partnering with non-Western countries, Russia seeks to challenge US dominance in AI.

In December 2024, Putin announced the creation of an AI Alliance Network to unite specialists from BRICS countries and other interested states.

“Russia must participate on equal terms in the global race to create strong artificial intelligence. It is precisely the advanced solutions that Russian scientists are currently working on,” Putin said at the time, inviting “scientists from all over the world to join in the collaboration.”

The US and China are leading in AI, with the US appointing a “White House AI and Crypto Czar” to maintain its technological edge.

However, Russia’s collaboration with China could alter the AI landscape.

Russia anticipates AI technologies will contribute Rbs11.2trn ($109bn) to its gross domestic product by 2030, up from Rbs0.2trn in 2023.

Russia’s AI strategy envisions 80% of its workforce possessing AI skills by 2030, compared to 5% in 2023, with AI investment increasing seven-fold to Rbs850bn.

Sberbank, with its GigaChat AI model, and Yandex, with YandexGPT, lead Russia’s domestic AI market.

In November 2024, it was reported that Yandex is planning to invest in Indonesia’s AI ecosystem to expand its search engine platform.