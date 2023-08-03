Russia has been laying down a series of tough measures to prevent criticism of its military campaign. Credit: Shutterstock / Koshiro K.

A Russian court has fined Apple for not deleting “inaccurate” content about what Russia has called a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The tech giant was fined $4,274 in a Moscow court, marking the first time the company had been fined for that offense, according to the TASS news agency.

Wikimedia Foundation, the owner of Wikipedia, is also reportedly facing a fine of $33,000 for the same offence from the same court.

Apple suspended all its product sales in Russia last year in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. It has also reduced its Apple Pay service in the country.

Russia has been laying down a series of tough measures to prevent criticism of its military campaign. Since Putin sent soldiers into Ukraine in February 2022, punishments for questioning the regime have been growing in extremity.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, an opposition figure to Putin, was jailed for 25 years several months ago for his speeches against the actions of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

It comes after Russia accused Apple in February of abusing its dominance in the apps market, leading to Apple paying a hefty $12.12m fine.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) alleged that Apple had been boosting its own products through its iOS system, leaving other apps with a significant disadvantage.