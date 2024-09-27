The chances are that at least once a week, the 25-year-old pop star Sabrina Carpenter will flood your brain like an intrusive thought.
Whether you’re in a supermarket, restaurant, listening to the radio, scrolling through social media, or at the gym, the sound of ‘Espresso’, or any of her other hits will risk becoming serious earworms.
In 2023, Carpenter was deemed a member of “pop’s middle class” in The New York Times; now she’s becoming royalty among Gen Z.
Breaking the charts
With the success of ‘Espresso’, which was released in April 2024, and became the biggest hit of the summer, it might seem like Sabrina Carpenter materialised out of thin air. But she did not just appear out of nowhere.
Carpenter started as a Disney star, cast as one of the lead actors on Girl Meets World in 2014—a series that centres around the life of Riley (played by Rowan Blanchard), her friends, and family. She then made her first foray into music with the album Eyes Wide Open in 2015. Fast forward to 2024, with hits like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”, as well as her new album Short n’ Sweet, Carpenter is becoming the next Gen Z royalty.
Sabrina Carpenter approaching Gen Z royalty?
Indeed, Carpenter has long been building a brand as the lovable eccentric who delivers the goods. She has an appealing, soothing voice and cowrites all her material. But her real stardom comes from her coy persona.
Her ability to create viral moments, such as adlibbing the outro of her song “Nonsense” during every performance, keeps fans eagerly anticipating her shows and discussing them online.
Beyond Carpenter’s music career, she recently appeared at Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood event, showcasing her fashion-forward style and solidifying her status as a style icon.
Her ability to navigate different facets of the entertainment industry—music, fashion, and acting—demonstrates her versatility and appeal. In the run-up to the Variety event, Carpenter shared a post of her outfits on Instagram to 40 million followers. The post exploded with comments and reactions with fans rightfully naming her the “Pop girl of the century”.
Bigger than Taylor Swift?
Although Sabrina Carpenter is on the rise to become Gen Z royalty, Taylor Swift still dominates the stage. With more than 500 million followers across her social media, Taylor Swift remains ever-popular and influential among Gen Z.
Swift consistently uses her fame to address social and political issues. According to a new poll conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies for Newsweek, 34% of Gen Z respondents indicated they would be “significantly more likely” or “more likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift.
However; Carpenter could be the next big phenomenon. Alongside Brat star Charli XCX and self-styled “Midwest Princess” Chappell Roan, the “Espresso” singer is slowly climbing the ranks to become the most influential icon in pop culture.
