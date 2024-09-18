Salesforce today (18 September) announced plans to expand access to free AI training delivered through its online learning platform, Trailhead. Plans include a new training initiative at its San Francisco headquarters, including a pop-up AI centre for in-person community AI training courses and a dedicated floor for employees to improve their skills around AI tools and agents.
According to Salesforce, the $50m investment in the initiative will help to upskill the workforce and address a growing AI skills gap.
The drive to integrate AI tools into business operations has increased seven times over the past six months and is now a top concern, above inflation or the broader economy, according to Slack research. But the same research shows that only 15% of workers strongly agree that they have the education and training necessary to use AI effectively.
“The advent of AI and agents represents the biggest technological shift of our generation, and will radically change how people work,” said Brian Millham, president and COO at Salesforce
“We need to ensure everyone is equipped with the skills they need to succeed in this new AI world,” he added.
Salesforce training platform, Trailhead, will offer AI-specific skills training, including AI fundamentals, ethical AI use and prompting. The company has already begun providing AI training spaces in its worldwide offices.
In June, the company opened its first AI Centre in London, with plans to roll out additional training centres in key hubs around the world like Chicago, Tokyo, and Sydney.
The AI centres will host in-person courses, bringing together industry experts, partners, and customers to advance AI innovation and offer urgent upskilling opportunities, according to Salesforce.