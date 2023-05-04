Credit: Shutterstock

Salesforce has announced it will launch a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, SlackGPT, for users of its messaging app, Slack. The US customer relationship management (CRM) software giant acquired Slack, in July 2021.

Slack GPT will add conversational AI functionality to Slack’s messaging app. The chatbot feature will access customer data insights to deliver AI-powered conversational summaries and writing assistance, as well as workflow assistance which will provide prompts at each step. The company claims that Slack GPT will significantly improve enterprise employee productivity.

For now, Slack users can integrate large language models (LLM), like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, or use the LLM of their choice, including those funded by Salesforce Venture’s Generative AI Fund. In future, Salesforce will make a proprietary LLM available for Slack.

Generative AI use cases include efficiency and productivity gains across all areas of a business including sales, marketing and enterprise technology management. SlackGPT will help with sales by automatically generating account channel summaries, customer recommendations, and prospect messages. The feature will help customer service by solving cases and responding to customers with AI-generated responses as well as auto-generating case summaries which can be shared amongst team members.

SlackGPT can also be used by developers and IT staff for monitoring and summarising for faster incident management. For marketing purposes, SlackGPT can automatically generate copy and images for blogs, email campaigns, social, and advertising directly into a channel for team collaboration.

Slack CEO, Lidiane Jones, said: “Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done and unlock significant business productivity. The real power of this technology is when AI can analyse and act on the most valuable data from a company’s most trusted resource — its own internal knowledge.”

The launch of SlackGPT follows Salesforce’s own launch, in March 2023, of EinsteinGPT, which the company says is the world’s first generative AI CRM technology.

Ambroży Rybicki, CEO of multinational IT consultancy, ARP Ideas, warns businesses should be cautious when using generative AI technologies as, at present, it’s not guaranteed that all the information they produce is factually accurate.

“They also lack refinement when it comes to capturing the right tone, style, or creativity in the finished product, as well as bring about concerns around the confidentiality, security and privacy of the data inputted.

“Moving forward, businesses should treat generative AI technologies as one tool within their arsenal. Using them for automation, content creation, and research, but… not as a replacement for human input.”

“Any business considering implementing these tools must be mindful of how they are using them and what they are using them for and be sure to factor in an potential security and privacy concerns, as well as other limitations,” adds Rybicki.