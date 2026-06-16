Fin to be acquired by Salesforce in $3.6bn transaction. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Salesforce has agreed to acquire Fin, formerly known as Intercom, for approximately $3.6bn, in a move to strengthen its AI agent capabilities for customer service operations.

The purchase price is subject to customary adjustments.

Fin’s primary offering is an AI agent that can resolve complex customer queries end-to-end across multiple channels. These include live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, and Slack.

The system is powered by Fin’s proprietary Apex AI model, which is designed specifically for customer support workflows.

Fin claims that its platform achieves high rates of autonomous resolution and handles over two million customer conversations weekly. Its reported average resolution rate is 76% of support volume handled fully by AI without human intervention.

The company is said to have more than 30,000 organisational customers worldwide and claims over $400m in annual recurring revenue. Fin reports consistent year-on-year growth and a workforce of over 1,400 across six offices globally.

Founded in 2011 as Intercom, the company initially focused on customer communication products. It later pivoted towards AI, restructuring its team, product architecture, and technical infrastructure around machine learning and automation for customer support while remaining under founder leadership.

Fin CEO and co-founder Eoghan McCabe said: “This is a major win for consumers of the world. Our technology has defined this category and set the new standards for what great customer service looks like today. By joining forces with Salesforce, we can deploy it far and wide at a rate far faster than we could have ever achieved on our own.”

Salesforce intends to integrate Fin’s AI and technical team into its broader AI-based service platform, Agentforce. The company has signalled that this acquisition will extend Agentforce’s capabilities for service operations.

It particularly targets faster deployment options for small and medium-sized businesses and commercial customers requiring integration with existing systems. Agentforce reached $1.2bn in annual recurring revenue in the first quarter of Salesforce’s 2027 fiscal year, reflecting a 205% year-on-year increase.

Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff said: “Fin brings proven agent technology, a deep commitment to customer success, and an incredible AI team that will complement Agentforce with powerful service agent capabilities.

“Together, we’ll help companies of every size seize this opportunity — accelerating time to value with trusted agents that deliver measurable outcomes at scale.”

Once closed, Salesforce and Fin plan to offer customers a range of AI agent solutions, from rapid deployment for smaller organisations to more customised, enterprise-scale integrations. The companies indicate that customers will be able to use these tools to automate more support functions, reduce operational costs, and improve integration with existing technology environments.

The agreement is expected to close in the final quarter of Salesforce’s 2027 fiscal year, pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The transaction is not expected to impact Salesforce’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2027 or its shareholder capital return commitments, according to previously issued statements.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, Salesforce reported overall revenue of $11.1bn, up 13% year-on-year, and operating cash flow of $6.7bn, a 3% increase from the previous year. The company’s remaining performance obligation at quarter-end was $67.9bn.