Salesforce has agreed to acquire Informatica, an AI-powered cloud data management company, in a deal valued at approximately $8bn in equity.

The deal excludes Salesforce’s current investment in the company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Informatica’s Class A and Class B-1 common stockholders will receive $25 per share in cash.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Salesforce’s data infrastructure to support the development and deployment of agentic AI technologies.

Informatica’s offerings, which include data cataloguing, integration, governance, privacy, metadata management, and master data management, are expected to complement and extend Salesforce’s capabilities.

Salesforce intends to integrate Informatica’s technology across its platform, embedding its data tools within the Agentforce AI stack and the Data Cloud pipeline.

Salesforce president and chief technology officer Steve Fisher said: “Truly autonomous, trustworthy AI agents need the most comprehensive understanding of their data. The combination of Informatica’s advanced catalogue and metadata capabilities with our Agentforce platform delivers exactly this.”

The deal will also see continued support for Informatica’s strategy of developing AI-driven data management solutions.

Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff said: “Together, Salesforce and Informatica will create the most complete, agent-ready data platform in the industry.

“By uniting the power of Data Cloud, MuleSoft, and Tableau with Informatica’s industry-leading, advanced data management capabilities, we will enable autonomous agents to deliver smarter, safer, and more scalable outcomes for every company, and significantly strengthen our position in the $150bn-plus enterprise data market.”

The firm intends to invest in Informatica’s ecosystem of data and infrastructure partners.

By leveraging full strength of marketing and distribution teams, Salesforce plans to drive the accelerated growth of Informatica’s cloud business.

Informatica CEO Amit Walia said: “Joining forces with Salesforce represents a significant leap forward in our journey to bring ​​data and AI to life by empowering businesses with the transformative power of their most critical asset — their data.

“We have a shared vision for how we can help organisations harness the full value of their data in the AI era.”

Salesforce will acquire all outstanding Informatica common stock not already owned.

The transaction has received approval from both companies’ boards.

Expected to close early in Salesforce’s fiscal year 2027, the deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other standard conditions.