US-based software company Salesforce plans to lay off employees at Own, the data management startup, following the acquisition of the latter for approximately $2bn, reports Bloomberg.
Salesforce agreed to acquire Own in September 2024, and the deal’s closure was confirmed by Own on Linkedin earlier this week.
Own, now a Salesforce Ventures portfolio company, caters to nearly 7,000 customers to protect mission-critical data.
Salesforce’s latest plan forms part of a strategic move following the acquisition. Some roles will be eliminated by 31 January 2024, while others will be “transitional”, lasting three to 12 months to aid the integration process, the company said in the presentation.
In a statement on Linkedin, Own earlier this week said: “Joining Salesforce marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Own. By combining our data protection expertise with Salesforce’s powerful ecosystem, we can offer even stronger, more integrated solutions that keep our customer’s data safe and accessible.”
The latest move reflects Salesforce’s “tighter” approach to acquisitions after years of expansion, reported the news outlet. It acquired Slack in 2021 and Tableau in 2019, which had increased headcount.
The $1.9bn deal brings approximately 1,000 Own employees, according to a source familiar with the company.
The Own data platform offers seeding, archiving, security, and analytics, aiding organisations in maintaining data availability, compliance, and security.
Separately, Salesforce announced plans earlier in November 2024, to hire more than 1,000 people to sell its new generative AI agent product.