American cloud-based software giant Salesforce has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tenyx, a company specialising in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice agents.
This move is expected to augment Salesforce’s customer service by creating more natural and engaging conversational experiences.
The companies did not reveal the financial details or other terms of the transaction.
Founded in 2022, Tenyx is a California-based startup serving a diverse range of industries, providing innovative solutions in e-commerce, healthcare, hospitality, as well as travel.
The company specialises in AI-driven voice agents that deliver seamless and interactive conversational experiences, bolstering customer service.
Salesforce said that the move reflects its efforts to leverage AI technology to overhaul customer service, while focusing on delivering new solutions.
The completion of the acquisition is anticipated for the third quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2025, which concludes on 31 October 2024.
Upon deal completion, Tenyx co-founders, CEO Itamar Arel and chief technology officer Adam Earle, along with their team, will integrate into Salesforce’s team.
Arel and Earle will play a pivotal role in the development of Salesforce’s Agent offerings post-acquisition.
In addition, Tenyx’s technology will bolster Salesforce’s Agentforce Service Agent by incorporating its tailored voice AI solutions, thereby enhancing Salesforce’s autonomous agent capabilities.
In March this year, Salesforce rolled out a new function of its AI software tool Einstein 1, called “Einstein Copilot Platform”.
The solution integrates marketing and e-commerce as well as analytics, for healthcare workers.