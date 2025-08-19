Salesforce aims to integrate Regrello’s offerings with its Agentforce and Slack platforms. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Salesforce has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Regrello, a company specialising in AI-driven solutions that streamline complex business processes.

Regrello’s technology is designed to convert business data into dynamic, agentic workflows and is expected to enhance Salesforce’s capabilities in agentic process automation.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Salesforce intends to integrate Regrello’s offerings with its Agentforce and Slack platforms.

Salesforce expects this integration to help clients transform manual and inefficient tasks into automated processes.

Regrello CEO Aman Naimat said: “We founded Regrello to eliminate the friction in enterprise work.

“Joining Salesforce gives us the reach and platform to bring agentic process automation to more organisations, helping teams break free from old, slow, and expensive ways of working to agile, AI-powered execution.”

The deal is anticipated to be finalised in Salesforce’s third fiscal quarter of 2026, pending standard closing conditions.

The company noted that the acquisition will not alter its guidance for fiscal year 2026 and will be financed using cash reserves from its balance sheet.

Additionally, the transaction is not expected to interfere with Salesforce’s capital return programme.

Salesforce president and chief product officer Steve Fisher said: “Businesses need greater agility, yet too often critical processes are hindered by disconnected tools and manual workflows.

“Integrating Regrello will turn unstructured artifacts into coordinated workflows, bringing humans and agents together on the Salesforce Platform and giving every employee the ability to automate manual work, collaborate in real time, and deliver customer value faster.”

In May 2025, the company announced an agreement to acquire Informatica, an AI-driven cloud data management company, for around $8bn in equity.

Informatica’s services, including data cataloguing, integration, governance, privacy, metadata management, and master data management, are anticipated to enhance the company’s capabilities.