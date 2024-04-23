Samsara patented a method for starting a diagnostic service in electric vehicles at opportune times, like when plugged in. By analyzing bus traffic for specific messages indicating charging initiation, the system confirms the battery’s charging state. This innovation enhances efficiency and monitoring capabilities in electric vehicle maintenance. GlobalData’s report on Samsara gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Samsara, Usage monitoring vehicle telematics was a key innovation area identified from patents. Samsara's grant share as of February 2024 was 89%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Diagnostic service for electric vehicle charging state confirmation

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Samsara Inc.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11890962B1) discloses a computer-implemented method for managing the charging state of an electric vehicle's battery. The method involves receiving and processing vehicle bus messages to identify the initiation of charging, running a diagnostic service to confirm the battery's charging state, and transmitting relevant data to a management server. Additionally, the method includes monitoring the battery's state of charge, logging data, and responding to charging cancellation events by disabling the diagnostic service.



Furthermore, the patent describes a system that implements the method, utilizing a computer-readable storage medium and processors to manage the charging state of the electric vehicle's battery. The system can identify charging initiation, confirm the battery's state, transmit data to a management server, and monitor the battery's state of charge. It also includes features such as disabling the diagnostic service based on elapsed time without relevant messages and storing data in a communication protocol format like OBD-II or J1939. The system is designed to efficiently manage and monitor the charging process of electric vehicles, enhancing overall battery performance and maintenance.

