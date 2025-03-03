Samsung along with AWS highlighted Samsung CognitiV NOS Copilot at the MWC. Credit: testing/Shutterstock.

Samsung Electronics has joined forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to showcase the application of AI in radio access networks (RAN).

This initiative, demonstrated at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, highlighted the Samsung CognitiV Network Operations Suite (NOS) Copilot, an evolved AI assistant within Samsung’s automation platform.

Samsung CognitiV NOS Copilot, using Amazon Bedrock, a managed service for building and scaling generative AI applications, simplifies and optimises the management of large-scale RAN, the company said.

Samsung Electronics Networks Business Network AI Deokwoo Jung vice-president and head said: “AI is more than a buzzword these days and it’s an applicable technology that we are seeing change every industry.

“In collaboration with our industry-leading partners like AWS, we are realising the true benefits of AI for telco networks to drive meaningful change for our operator customers. As a leader in telco innovation, we are excited for the future impact of AI.”

The suite includes AI-powered network automation applications for lifecycle management, from planning to optimisation.

The AI assistant streamlines operators’ tasks by presenting data clearly and translating raw data into actionable insights.

Integrated into existing RAN systems, Samsung CognitiV NOS Copilot communicates in natural language, easing network management complexities.

It also offers deployment options across various platforms, including Amazon Bedrock, and enhances network analysis and troubleshooting.

This tool has the potential to provide operators with actionable explanations and technical summaries for better network management.

The company is exploring use of AI/ML in radio intelligent controller applications, aiming to deliver a comprehensive suite of capabilities.

AWS Korea managing director Kee Ho Ham said: “We are excited to collaborate with Samsung to bring the power of the cloud to the next generation of network management.

“By leveraging Amazon Bedrock, operators can harness the power of AI to build smarter, more efficient networks while reducing complexity and operational costs.”