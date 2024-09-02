Samsung has closed its acquisition of French femtech business Sonio, with the deal closing after the company’s second wave of FDA clearance in 2024.
Founded in 2020, Sonio is a medical technology business specialising in women and children’s health. The company received official approval from the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance for a wholesale acquisition by Samsung, giving the South Korean corporation100% ownership stake.
Cecile Brosset, CEO and Co-founder of Sonio said: “Alongside Samsung Medison, we are excited to make significant strides in the maternal care industry. In addition, Sonio plans to continue to advance medical reporting technology and diagnostic software globally, including for underserved areas in healthcare.”
The medtech company described itself as “designed to streamline and complete all your prenatal ultrasound examinations” and aims to address issues with efficiency and accuracy with AI-powered software for ultrasound screenings.
Early investors in the company include Elaia, BpiFrance, OneRagtime, Cross Border Impact Ventures and the EIC Fund to develop an AI powered reporting and workflow solution for obstetrics and gynecology ultrasound.
Sonio’s AI allows clinical practitioners to perform comprehensive prenatal ultrasound exams with image capture, as well as extract images from clips, label views and set images in a standardised order and share clips and images with patients instantly.
Samsung Medison CEO Kyu Tae Yoo said: “With the workforce shortages affecting the global healthcare industry, the real-time ultrasound exam guidance and quality assurance developed by Sonio is becoming more relevant to ensure high quality care.
“We look forward to combining Sonio’s and Samsung’s advanced engineering to enhance our ultrasound roadmap and introduce next generation AI technologies to the market. We will focus on innovations designed to enhance exam quality, efficiency, and ultimately improve patient care.”
Established in 2020 to enhance women’s and children’s health globally through medical advancements, Sonio will continue its commercial growth independently while developing products and services compatible with all ultrasound device manufacturers.