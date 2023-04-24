Samsung’s “memory modules” were involved in the violations. Credit: Babak Habibi on Unsplash.

Samsung Electronics has been hit with a fine of more than $303m after a jury verdict over infringement of Netlist’s patents related to enhancements in data processing, reported Reuters.

After a six-day trial, the Marshall, Texas jury found that Samsung knowingly violated each of the five patents that Netlist claimed the Korean technology giant had violated.

Samsung’s “memory modules” for high-performance computing were involved in the violations.

Requests for comments were not immediately answered by Samsung and Netlist representatives.

Semiconductor manufacturing company Netlist, which is based in Irvine, California filed a lawsuit against Samsung in 2021.

According to Netlist, Samsung memory chips used in servers for cloud computing and other data-intensive technology infringe its patents.

The US chip maker claimed that its technologies boost the power efficiency of memory modules and enable users to “derive useful information from vast amounts of data in a shorter period of time.”

Citing a court transcript, the news agency said, a Netlist lawyer stated to the jury that Samsung acquired its copyrighted module technology after the two companies worked together on another project.

Netlist had requested $404m in damages from the jury.

In its defence, Samsung contested that the patents were invalid and that how its technology and Netlist’s technologies functioned were different.

The development comes after Samsung said it will reduce chip production earlier this month.

According to media reports, the South Korean giant’s decision came after it estimated a 96% fall in its quarterly operating profit.