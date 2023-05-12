SAP is also working with OpenAI to leverage ChatGPT. Credit: Bennography via Shutterstock.

German enterprise software developer SAP and Google Cloud have joined forces to offer an open data product to businesses.

The companies said this solution will allow businesses to build a data cloud using data from disparate sources across the enterprise to gain deeper insights.

It leverages Google’s data cloud together with SAP Datasphere data storage and analysis solution.

Specifically, companies can use the solution to access real-time mission-critical data, simplify data landscapes and generate insights with Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models, the companies said.

Clients can also perform advanced analysis, use joint sustainability solutions, and utilise SAP Business Technology Platform globally on Google Cloud, they added.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “SAP and Google Cloud now offer an incredibly comprehensive and open data cloud, providing a foundation for the future of enterprise AI.

“Few resources are as important to digital transformation as data. By deeply integrating SAP data and systems with our data cloud, customers will be able to utilise our analytics capabilities, as well as advanced AI tools and large language models to find new insights from their data.”

SAP CEO and member of the executive board Christian Klein said: “Bringing together SAP systems and data with Google’s data cloud introduces entirely new opportunities for enterprises to derive more value from their full data footprints.

“Our customers not only benefit from the business AI already built into our systems, but also from a unified data foundation.”

SAP is also working with OpenAI to embed ChatGPT in its technology, Reuters reported last month.