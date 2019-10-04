GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Mobile monthly data usage will reach an average of 9GB in Saudi Arabia by 2024, across all types of connected mobile devices including smartphones, mobile routers and machine-to-machine/Internet of Things (M2M/IoT).

Saudi data usage

Average mobile monthly data usage is expected to grow at an annual compound growth rate of 19% from 4GB by the end of 2019, until 2024.

Growth in data usage will be driven by increasing content consumption on mobile devices, data-centric plans made available by local telcos and the launch of 5G services.

For instance, the telecom incumbent STC offers data allowances for postpaid and prepaid packages, ranging from 1GB per month to unlimited data packages (for postpaid). The telco’s available prepaid plans also offer large dedicated data allowances for social media usage, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. These social media data allowances also range from 1GB and to unlimited data.

Furthermore, STC launched 5G services this summer on the Quicknet 5G packages, with a range of data volumes ranging from 50GB per month to unlimited data.

5G is expected to play an important role in driving data consumption in the country and GlobalData forecasts that by 2024, 30% of mobile subscribers will be on 5G.

