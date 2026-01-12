Kaynes SemiCon’s facility in Gujarat has previously produced India’s first packaged semiconductor chips. Credit: IM Imagery/ Shutterstock.com.

WISeKey International’s subsidiary SEALSQ and Kaynes SemiCon have entered into a binding agreement to create a joint venture (JV) dubbed SEALKAYNESQ, headquartered in India.

The new entity will focus on the development, personalisation, and deployment of a sovereign Indian post-quantum semiconductor platform designed to support India’s digital sovereignty and security priorities.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been involved in discussions related to the formation of the venture.

The JV plans to open a secure semiconductor design, testing, and personalisation centre within Kaynes SemiCon’s existing manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

This operation will include an outsourced semiconductor test and personalisation (OSTP) site that incorporates advanced wafer and final test services compliant with Common Criteria standards.

The facility will embed post-quantum cryptography at the silicon level and use secure public key infrastructure (PKI)-based lifecycle key management.

SEALSQ will control 51% of the JV’s share capital, with Kaynes SemiCon holding 49%.

Governance will be managed by a five-member board.

SEALSQ and its parent company WISeKey will license their core intellectual property exclusively to SEALKAYNESQ for the Indian market. Any new intellectual property created through the partnership will be owned by the JV itself.

The collaboration aims to support sectors considered critical for national security and data sovereignty such as government, defence, finance, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) deployments operating under Indian regulations.

One major focus is deploying SEALSQ’s Quantum Shield semiconductor architecture domestically to enhance India’s quantum-resilient digital infrastructure.

SEALSQ brings expertise in secure hardware elements, cryptographic processors, PKI lifecycle platforms, and post-quantum secure processors. These technologies are intended to help safeguard Indian-manufactured semiconductors against future quantum computing risks.

The JV is expected to benefit from reduced customs duties on imported advanced semiconductor equipment through the Swiss–India Free Trade Agreement under the European Free Trade Association framework.

This arrangement is anticipated to improve cost efficiency and facilitate technology transfer between Switzerland and India.

SEALSQ CEO Carlos Moreira said: “By combining SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductor and security expertise with Kaynes SemiCon’s rapidly expanding manufacturing capabilities, the partners are building an Indian Post-Quantum semiconductor platform designed to protect critical national infrastructure for decades to come.”

Kaynes SemiCon’s facility in Gujarat has previously produced India’s first packaged semiconductor chips.

The company operates under initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission and “Make in India”, which aim to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

Kaynes SemiCon CEO Raghu Panicker said: “The JV marks a defining moment in India’s semiconductor journey, combining advanced manufacturing, OSAT capabilities, and world-class post-quantum security technologies to create a uniquely Indian, secure, and future-ready semiconductor ecosystem.”