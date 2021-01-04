Total telecom and pay-TV service revenues in Senegal will reach US$2.4 billion by 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 11.7% over 2020-2025, supported by revenue growth across all segments – mobile voice, mobile data, fixed voice, fixed broadband, and pay-TV.

Mobile data service revenue in Senegal will increase at a robust CAGR of 20.5% over 2020-2025. This growth will be driven by the rising number of smartphone and smart feature phone subscriptions and the expanding data consumption over 3G/4G smart devices. The increasing demand for data bundles has driven customer uptake of datacentric 3G and 4G plans with higher prices.

Fixed broadband revenues will increase to US$183 million by 2025, supported by the work of operators such as Orange’s initiative to enhance broadband network bandwidth under the Djoliba project and increase its fiber footprint in the country.

Orange Group and its subsidiaries launched the pan-African terrestrial and submarine backbone network Djoliba in November 2020. The cable comprises of 10,000km of terrestrial fiber network and 10,000km of submarine networks, connecting eight countries – i.e., Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal.

Senegal’s pay-TV services revenues will increase, supported of the rise in IPTV subscriptions on the back of a larger uptake of fixed broadband services offered on FTTX and xDSL.