Shenzhen Goodix Technology had one patents in metaverse during Q2 2024. The patent filed by Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co Ltd in Q2 2024 describes techniques for optical sightline tracking in a wearable system. The wearable structure includes integrated illuminators and imaging arrays around the user's eyes to measure the origin point and compute angular coordinates of the user's sightline. This technology can be used for applications such as positioning virtual objects in virtual or augmented reality environments, biometric verification, identification, and detecting changes in pupillary response.

Shenzhen Goodix Technology had no grants in metaverse as a theme in Q2 2024.

Recent Patents

Application: Optical sightline tracking for a wearable system (Patent ID: US20240160287A1)

The patent by Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co Ltd describes techniques for optical sightline tracking in a wearable system. The system includes a wearable structure with integrated illuminators and imaging arrays positioned around the user's eyes to measure a three-dimensional origin point and compute angular coordinate measurements for each eye, tracking changes in sightline for applications like virtual or augmented reality display positioning and biometric verification. The system can also detect changes in pupillary response. The wearable structure includes a nose portion to reflect illumination and mitigate optical crosstalk, with the control processor integrated within the structure.



The system further involves a method for optical sightline tracking, where illuminators and imaging arrays generate imagery to compute three-dimensional origin points and angular coordinate measurements for each eye. The control processor determines a sightline based on these measurements, enabling the display of virtual objects based on the sightline and a display coordinate system. The method also includes projecting illumination across the user's eyes, computing offsets between pupil dimensions, and detecting pupil center locations to accurately determine the sightline. Additionally, the system can project non-visible, eye-safe illumination and is integrated with eyeglass frames for practical use.

