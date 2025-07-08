The interoperability of Building X and Azure IoT Operations is reducing integration efforts. Credit: Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has partnered with tech giant Microsoft to improve access to Internet of Things (IoT) data for building management.

The collaboration integrates Siemens’ digital building platform, Building X, with Microsoft Azure IoT Operations enabled by Azure Arc.

Building X, part of Siemens Xcelerator, is a digital platform designed to help customers digitalise, manage, and optimise building operations.

Azure IoT Operations provides tools and infrastructure to connect edge devices and integrate data, allowing organisations to optimise operations and harness the potential of IoT environments.

The interoperability between Building X and Azure IoT Operations will make IoT-based data more accessible for large enterprise customers in commercial buildings, data centres, and higher education facilities, according to Siemens.

The solution enables automatic onboarding and monitoring of datapoints such as temperature, pressure, and indoor air quality, for assets such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, valves, and actuators.

It also supports customers in developing in-house use cases, including energy monitoring and space optimisation.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure Buildings CEO Susanne Seitz said: “The improved data access will provide portfolio managers with granular visibility into critical metrics such as energy efficiency and consumption.

“With IoT data often being siloed, this level of transparency is a game-changer for an industry seeking to optimise building operations and meet sustainability targets.”

Siemens highlighted that its hardware and software components can be integrated without reliance on a single vendor ecosystem.

The collaboration leverages industry standards such as the World Wide Web Consortium, Web of Things for metadata and interface descriptions, and Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture for cloud data communication.

Microsoft senior director and architect of corporate standards group Erich Barnstedt said: “Siemens shares Microsoft’s focus on interoperability and open IoT standards. This collaboration is a significant step forward in making IoT data more actionable.”

The interoperability between Building X and Azure IoT Operations is set to be available from the second half of 2025.

