India’s economy remains a “shining star” of resilience despite geopolitical turbulence according to GlobalData research. Credit: Aleksey Korchemkin/shutterstock.com

Indian maps data company MapmyIndia could significantly challenge Google Maps’ dominance in the country after recent growth in its share price.

MapmyIndia shares have risen 104% from the beginning of March 2023, putting its consumer app Mappls in direct competition with Google Maps.

MapmyIndia began collecting map data in 1995 and provides digital map and geospatial services to consumers and businesses through its maps app Mappls.

Despite global uncertainty rocking economies, India continues to harbour a resilient economy according to GlobalData’s 2023 macroeconomic report on the country.

Describing India’s market as a “shining star”, analyst GlobalData forecasts that India’s GDP is set to grow by 5.8% in 2023 due to private investment and government initiatives to support local growth. India’s tech market has already seen some growth after its government tightened import controls on tech hardware in an effort to promote in-India manufacturing of laptops and tablets.

GlobalData stated that this growth is still lower compared to the 7% rise that India saw in 2022, however both private and public expenditure both saw acceleration in 2023 at 2.8% and 2.3% respectively.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Aditya Shah, an analyst at the Stocks and Exchange Board India (SEBI) took to X (formerly Twitter) back in August this year to explain why MapmyIndia may challenge Google Maps’ dominance.

India's Answer to Google Maps

MapmyIndia😁😁



MapMyIndia is India’s leading provider of digital maps, geospatial software, and location-based IoT technologies

The company is clocking 30-40% growth🤯🤯



A thread🧵 on the business of MaymyIndia and its future potential



Lets go👇 pic.twitter.com/NmM7tKgQhz — Aditya Shah (@AdityaD_Shah) August 17, 2023

Shah points out that whilst Google Maps is predominantly a consumer focused business, MapmyIndia provides digital maps and geospatial software to many companies. This means its potential customer base is broadened across businesses as well as consumers. This also allows MapmyIndia to reach across several industries such as the automotive sector and financial service providers like HDFC Bank.

Additionally, Shah states that Google sells its data to advertisers, whilst MapmyIndia has claimed that it never advertises customer data to third parties and maintains confidentiality.

“That’s a huge difference,” Shah writes, “Something every enterprise would want!”

However, amongst this optimism it is important to note the volatile nature of India’s stock market this year.

India’s NIFTY index growth between May 2022 and May 2023.

Groww, a financial services platform, explains that NIFTY is a benchmark-based index measuring the growth of sectors including information technology.

Volatile growth patterns create forecasts that are harder to guess, meaning that whilst MapmyIndia is currently experiencing a buzz around its potential as a Maps competitor, it could struggle to maintain this momentum.