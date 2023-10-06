OpenAI has discussed creating its own AI chips Credit: Shutterstock / T. Schneider

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is looking into the possibility of making its own artificial intelligence (AI) chips, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The Microsoft-backed company has been discussing a potential acquisition target, although it has not yet decided to move ahead, the publication said.

A potential focus on chipmaking began last year following discussions on how to fix the advanced AI chip supply shortage, according to insiders.

US chip giant, NVIDIA, which is estimated to have more than 80% of the market share for advanced AI chips, has been allegedly named as a potential target to work closely with the company.

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, has made acquiring more AI chips a top priority for the company. The CEO has regularly joined others in the industry in criticising the shortage of AI chips.

The ChatGPT maker has developed most of its generative AI on a supercomputer produced by Microsoft since 2020. The powerful computer uses 10,000 of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs), making it an incredibly expensive technology.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

It is not clear if OpenAI will take the route of with building its own custom chip. If so, this would be an extremely expensive and strenuous task – with no guarantee of success.

If OpenAI did acquire a chip company, the company would likely be able to speed up the process of building its own chip, much like Amazon when it bought Annapurna Labs eight years ago.

Josep Bori, research director at GlobalData, believes it is important for the company to “distinguish short term cyclical issues, such as supply chain disruption, from more fundemental ones, such as not having control on significant parts of one’s bill of materials”.

“This is particularly important because the timing and timescales of the proposed solutions may not match the need,” Bori told Verdict.

The Nvidia aqusition route would be a very slow one, according to Bori, and would not help address the current supply chain issues from Nvidia.

Bori noted how Amazon Web Services took four years after the acquisition Annapurna Labs to actually launch its first chip.

“To resolve this issue, OpenAI would be better off negotiating special terms with Nvidia and AMD, albeit this would be costly in the near term,” Bori said.

Bori explained how the actual bottleneck in production of AI chips actually lies with the advanced manufacturing, an industry that is dominated by TSMC rather than Nvidia.

“OpenAI designing its own AI chips would eventually still need TSMC to manufacture them,” Bori said.

The global value of semiconductor deals, critical for AI development, dropped in 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

In 2022, the value of semiconductor deals totalled $242bn, a significant drop from a peak in 2021 which saw deals total $276bn.

In 2023, so far, the value of semiconductor deals totalled $190bn.