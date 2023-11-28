Online shoppers are set to spend 9% more than last Cyber Monday. Credit: Ivan Kruk/shutterstock

Online shoppers are predicted to have spent over $12bn over this Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday season, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights.

If these estimates are correct, shoppers will have spent 9.7% more than last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This increased spending has taken place alongside a recent downturn in M&A activity within the e-commerce sector.

M&A activity in e-commerce grew rapidly between 2018 and 2021, but 2022 saw a slight fall in the number of deals made. The value of these deals declined rapidly at 71% between 2021 and 2022.

Research analyst company GlobalData attributed this bubble to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns changing consumer behaviour. Customers who may have never shopped frequently online now had little choice in where they could shop.

Pandemic lockdowns were a crucial factor behind the 15% compound annual growth rate that e-commerce achieved between 2016 and 2022 according to GlobalData, reaching a total market value of $5.9trn by 2022.

By 2027, GlobalData expects the e-commerce market to be worth over $9.3trn.

The global ecommerce industry is dominated by China and the US, with market shares in 2022 of 34% and 30%, respectively.

In addition, low interest rates before 2022 helped bolster M&A activity. However, increasing regulations around anticompetitive behaviour may have contributed to declining M&A activity.

In spite of 2022’s dwindling of activity, GlobalData’s research suggests that the number of deals is set to be approximately the same as 2022. The value of these deals, however, is expected to be substantially higher.

