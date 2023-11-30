Meta has already faced lawsuits this year over its addictive design to children. Credit: Matryoha/shutterstock

Social media companies are set to testify over child online sexual exploitation on their sites in January, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The social media companies attending will be Meta, Discord, Snap, X and TikTok. They will be represented by their CEOs.

I just announced with @LindseyGrahamSC:



The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from the CEOs of Meta, X, TikTok, Snap, and Discord on their failure to protect children online on January 31. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) November 29, 2023

US Senator Dick Durbin posted on X that some social media companies originally “outright refused” to attend the hearings on 31 January 2024 and stated that the US Marshals Service attempted to serve Discord’s subpoena at its headquarters.

In research published by the Molly Rose Foundation, a charity set up in memory of UK teenager Molly Russell, found evidence of significant failings by leading social media companies to control the content on their sites.

Posts that promoted suicide or self-harm ideation were at risk of being algorithmically pushed to a wider audience of younger users.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

After interacting with harmful posts on Meta-owned Instagram Reels, a rival to TikTok, the research suggested that up to 99% of the posts algorithmically recommended to the test profile used by the Foundation were considered harmful.

Meta has already been sued by over 30 US states this year alleging harmful platform design that is addictive to children and places them at risk.

In its 2023 thematic intelligence report into social media, research analyst company GlobalData state the growing scrutiny on social media companies to become more proactive over the safety of their users.

“Regulators worldwide are increasingly trying to hold social media companies responsible for the content on their platforms,” reads GlobalData’s report, “exacerbating these issues are algorithms highlighting extreme and unreliable content to boost engagement. Platforms have traditionally been free from intermediary liability, but their responses to addressing harmful content have been weak.”

Social media companies are also facing a significant downturn in the value and number of M&A deals occurring within the business.

Whilst advancements in AI have helped boost some new investment into the industry, increased regulatory scrutiny and a growing responsibility over user health and data has signalled a decline in the industry.

To stay profitable, social media companies will now be looking to diversify into e-commerce and gaming according to GlobalData forecasts.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets – patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news – to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.