Private content from Walt Disney’s Slack workplace was leaked online by a group of hackers on Friday (12 July).
The leaked materials included content from the company’s studio technology, ad campaigns and candidate interviews from thousands of Slack channels, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The hackers, known as NullBridge, also published details about Disney’s unreleased projects and computer code, according to a blog post by the hacking group.
Over one terabyte of data was leaked from Disney, according to the blog.
Information leaked also included job applicant evaluations and software development, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, said that compromised email accounts “can have devastating long lasting effects as they can often be the door to large swathes of sensitive information”.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Due to it containing highly personal information and used by many of the world’s largest organisations, Slack is often targeted in an organisation and can be more easily intercepted than other more secure areas of a business network,” Moore added.
The cybersecurity industry will be worth $290bn by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 13% between 2022 and 2027, according to GlobalData forecasts.