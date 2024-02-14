The global AI market will soon be worth $909bn. Credit: rafapress/shutterstock

Cloud-based corporate messaging company Slack has introduced AI capabilities aimed at increasing productivity for its worker userbase.

Slack users will soon be able to generate channel recaps, including topic jumps within conversations, and thread summaries to catch workers up on missed threads.

Users will also be able to search through chats by asking Slack’s AI questions which will generate answers based on conversational data.

Following pilot testing, Slack estimate that these capabilities can save workers around 97 minutes per week.

Slack has also stated that it will include further AI capabilities into its app in the future.

“We’re bringing AI into Slack to make work more productive and better for everyone,” Slack’s VP of product Jackie Rocca told Verdict.

“As teams work in Slack, knowledge across people, data, and tools compounds over time – from historical context on past projects, real-time context on present work, subject matter expertise from people, and more,” added Rocca.

Rocca explained to Verdict that Slack AI’s ability to search within internal chat data enables workers to find information faster than before.

“Our goal has always been to develop AI features that are easy for anyone to use and that deliver real value,” Rocca stated, adding: “As the AI-powered platform for work, we’re confident that Slack AI will unlock significant productivity for our customers.”

In its 2023 executive briefing on AI, research and analysis company GlobalData forecast that the global AI market will soon be worth $909bn by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 35% between 2022 and 2030.

GlobalData also predict that generative AI tools will grow exponentially in the workplace throughout 2024 as generative AI becomes more accurate and reliable.