AWS is planning to build a $5bn data centre in Thailand Credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thailand will receive $8.46bn worth of investment from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft, a government spokesperson announced on Wednesday (15 November).

The three companies will provide around $2.8bn each as the country moves to become a greater force in the global technology industry.

AWS has announced plans to build a data centre in the country, with a budget of around $5bn over the next 15 years, the government said in a separate statement.

“The prime minister is confident that AWS’ investment will enhance the country’s competitiveness,” said government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

Google and Microsoft are also exploring options to open data centres in the country, Chai added.

The investment comes as Thailand’s data centre and hosting market looks set to grow exponentially over the next few years, according to GlobalData forecasts.

The total market size for data centre and hosting in Thailand looks set to grow from $251m in 2019 to $735m in 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.77%.

According to GlobalData’s Data Centre and Hosting Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges report, Asia Pacific will be the largest regional market for overall data center hosting services.

The overall revenue opportunity was said to be $30.2bn in 2021 and is set to grow up to $54.9bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%, the report stated.

The total value of global deals in cloud and data centre infrastucture peaked in 2021, according to GlobalData's deal database.

Global deals in cloud and data infrastucture totalled $233bn in 2021, significantly more than the following year which saw deals total $151bn. In 2023 so far, deals have totalled $79bn.

The global data centre and hosting market was valued at $99.44bn in 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of 11.88% to reach a value of $174.33bn by 2027, according to GlobalData forecasts.

