ByteDance has consistently refuted allegations that it is controlled by the Chinese Government. Shutterstock/Robert Way.

A federal judge in the US has halted Montana’s ban on TikTok, asserting that it infringes upon users’ free speech rights.

In a landmark decision, US District Judge Donald Molloy deemed the prohibition unconstitutional, stating it “violates the Constitution in more ways than one” and exceeds the state’s jurisdiction.

TikTok, with 150 million US users, predominantly in their teens and 20s, has been subject to global scrutiny amid concerns that user data might be accessible to the Chinese Government.



In May, Montana became the first US state to enact a ban, with the law due to take effect on 1 January 2024. TikTok, the short-video-sharing platform owned by China’s ByteDance, swiftly responded with a legal challenge one week after the ban was passed.



The legislation aimed to criminalize the availability of TikTok on app stores, imposing fines of up to $10,000 on non-compliant businesses. However, Judge Molloy’s ruling sided with TikTok, safeguarding the rights of its users.



TikTok expressed satisfaction with the decision, labelling the ban an “unconstitutional law” that has now been rejected. The platform highlighted that “hundreds of thousands of Montanans can continue to express themselves, earn a living, and find community on TikTok.”



Montana’s state attorney’s office, on the other hand, conveyed that it is contemplating its next course of action to defend the law designed to protect citizens from potential data acquisition and utilisation by the Chinese Communist Party.



Montana prohibited TikTok on government devices in December 2022. With a population of just over one million, the state’s legal move garnered attention and set a precedent.



During a congressional hearing in March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew assured that the app would not engage in espionage against Americans. However, he did acknowledge instances where employee monitoring of journalists’ accounts had occurred.



In March, the US Government suggested that ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, either sell the platform or face potential bans in the country. Following this trend, Nepal joined other nations, including India, in prohibiting TikTok last month, citing concerns about content adversely affecting social harmony.



ByteDance has consistently refuted allegations that it is controlled by the Chinese Government. The ongoing legal battles and international restrictions underscore the geopolitical challenges faced by the popular video-sharing app.

Over the past five years, the debate around regulating the digital economy has gone mainstream and entered the world of social media. GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence: Tech Regulation report found that regulation-related posts have steadily increased, highlighting the growing interest in this theme.



Credit: GlobalData.

However, during the same period, net sentiment gradually declined. The net sentiment score is calculated as the ratio of positive and negative posts, where 0 indicates negative sentiment, and 1 indicates positive sentiment.

The dip shows a reshaping of the online debate around regulation towards a more cautious approach that considers the risks of hampering innovation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The more negative sentiment can also be explained by the fines issued and probes launched by regulators against tech companies, contributing to the discourse around regulation assuming more negative tones.

In this respect, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force in 2018, has been a significant driver of change in data privacy regulation, albeit gradual.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets – patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news – to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.