Silicon Box, a semiconductor integration company, has announced the launch of its $2bn (SI$2.6bn) semiconductor manufacturing foundry in Singapore.

Located in Tampines, the 73,000m² chip factory is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs with the backing from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Silicon Box was set up in 2021 by the founders of US-based chipmaker Marvell – Han Byung Joon, Sehat Sutradja and Weili Dai.

It is focused on the development of chiplets, a single, independent semiconductor component that carries out a particular task or houses a particular technology.

They can be separately developed, produced, and tested before being merged or interconnected to create a bigger and more intricate integrated circuit, the company’s website explains.

Silicon Box co-founder and CEO Han Byung Joon said: “This new facility is well poised to solve the unique challenges for chiplet adoption, which is critical to meet market demands of emerging technologies.

“Our proprietary interconnection technology will not only shorten the design cycle of chips but also lower new device costs, reduce power consumption and enable faster time-to-market for industry partners like artificial intelligence, data centres, and electronic vehicles.”

Silicon Box’s facility is in line with Singapore’s ambition to expand its manufacturing industry by 50% by 2030.

It is also expected to increase Singapore’s appeal as a desirable location for AI and semiconductor businesses looking to diversify their manufacturing supply chains amid rising geopolitical concerns.

Singapore Economic Development Board’s (EDB) chairman Png Cheong Boon said: “Silicon Box’s decision to set up its first manufacturing and R&D facility in Singapore is a testament to our competitiveness as a critical global node for semiconductors and a vote of confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the sector in Singapore.”