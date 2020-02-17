Singapore’s technology industry saw a drop of 15.3% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 50 deals worth $168.08m were announced in Q4 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 59 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 35 deals which accounted for 70% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 15 deals accounting for 30% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Singapore’s technology industry with total deals worth $142.39m, while venture financing deals totalled $25.68m.

Singapore technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 64.6% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $108.65m, against the overall value of $168.08m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arbor Ventures, Cento Ventures (Digital Media Partners) and IFC Asset Management Co’s $52m venture financing of 2C2P

2) The $20.4m acquisition of Wealth-X by Euromoney Institutional Investor

3) Binny Bansal’s $12.5m venture financing of Mobikon Asia

4) The $12.05m venture financing of Smarten Spaces by Symphony International

5) Illuminate Financial Management, Jungle Ventures, Nomura Holdings, Seeds Capital, SIG Asia Investments, LLLP and Viola FinTech’s venture financing of Tookitaki for $11.7m.

