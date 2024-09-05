SK Telecom’s A. (A-DoT) AI-based personal assistant for consumers now features the inclusion of fee-free access to seven of the most well-known and popular large language model (LLM) generative AI (GenAI) agents available in South Korea.

These comprise SK Telecom’s own A.X; ChatGPT 3.5 turbo and ChatGPT 4o; Claude Haiku, Claude Opus, and Claude Sonnet from Anthropic (an SK Telecom partner and investment vehicle); and Perplexity (another SK Telecom partner and investment vehicle).

This is not just a PA, but an entourage of assistants teamed up to make a day in the life easier to navigate and enjoy, from verbal appointment scheduling to sleep quality monitoring.

SK Telecom is bringing conversational AI to the masses

With this revamp, SK Telecom is bringing conversational AI to the masses in a way that is personal, intimate, and habit-forming. This app-bundled novelty can help the operator pave the way for future monetisation opportunities as the company aligns all of the moving parts making up its overarching AI innovation ambition: to integrate AI into every facet of the company’s business, operations, and services.

A-DoT is noteworthy as one of the earliest wide-scale deployment examples of a telco customer support assistant enhanced with AI-based functioning, while SK Telecom is a notable early-mover in the development and application of LLM in the carrier sector. This latest reimagining of A-DoT exploits all of this experience and expertise to further SK Telecom’s practical GenAI capabilities in multiple areas.

A-DoT can now claim the novelty of bringing together seven high-profile and distinctive GenAI tools within a single, free-to-access, own-branded, personal assistant helping consumers with a variety of daily tasks and activities. The selection enables users to apply different GenAI-based characteristics and capabilities in different situations and contexts, and to engage in different ways depending on individual preferences and customisation.

Cross-pollination for AI

Enabling customers to trial and compare these popular GenAI tools greases the wheels of user engagement, education, and adoption within the scope of wider efforts by SK Telecom to imbue AI-driven capabilities across its larger consumer services portfolio.

It further helps to generate cross-pollination for the development of AI-boosted industry and enterprise service provisioning, as well as informing broader cooperative carrier endeavours like the landmark Global Telco AI Alliance formed by SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, e&, and Singtel.