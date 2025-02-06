Japan-based SKY Perfect JSAT has collaborated with US company Planet labs, to invest approximately $230m to establish a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network.
The companies have a history of working together, primarily in the Japanese market.
This move marks SKY Perfect JSAT’s entry into the Earth observation satellite business, leveraging the capabilities of Planet’s next-generation electro-optical satellite, Pelican.
The Pelican satellite is designed to be lightweight at 215kg and capable of high-resolution imaging up to 30cm. Its dimensions when stowed for launch are 1.3 metres (m) high, 0.79m wide, and 1.15m long.
Once deployed in orbit, the satellite will span 1.3m high, 2.84m wide, and 0.89m long.
The LEO satellite constellation will be owned and operated by JSAT Beyond Innovation LLC, a new entity formed by SKY Perfect JSAT’s wholly-owned US subsidiary, JSAT International.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
As part of the commercial agreement, Planet will develop and launch the Pelican satellite constellation for SKY Perfect JSAT while also using the expanded fleet to support its global government and commercial clients.
The collaboration is expected to enhance Planet’s capacity to serve its government and commercial customers globally.
SKY Perfect JSAT and Planet intend to further strengthen their partnership and promote joint initiatives to advance the development of their space businesses.