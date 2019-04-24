GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The Americas is one of the most urbanised regions in the world. Cities across North and Latin America are home to nearly 81% of the region’s population, a number likely to increase.

Smart city Americas

Smart city initiatives can help to manage the complexities arising from urban life, helping city planners and administrations to improve public service efficiency, reduce costs and improve quality of life.

Most smart city projects revolve around four priority areas: sustainable urban mobility, sustainable district and built environment, integrated infrastructure and processes, and enhanced public services.

While most smart city projects comprise all of these elements, typically some are prioritised over others. All projects have as a common primary requirement the widespread existence of good quality ICT infrastructure and access to information, which sits at the core of any project.

Within the Americas region, North America is quite advanced in terms of smart city developments thanks to its mature ICT market and high levels of urbanisation. Over the last several years, public entities and local governments in countries such as the US have been increasing their involvement on smart city projects with the aim of improving the quality of life, reducing the carbon footprint, streamlining resource use as well or improving communication between citizens and governments.

While Latin America is less advanced on this front, smart city projects have also started to find space in the political and regulatory of many countries such as Colombia, Brazil and Mexico, among others.

The four elements of smart city projects

