Infosys said it will enable smart Europe to forecast sales and aftersales demand using its ML models. Credit: rafapress/Shutterstock.

Indian IT services provider Infosys has signed a five-year agreement with electric vehicle (EV) company smart Europe.

Under the alliance, Infosys will upgrade smart Europe’s direct-to-customer (D2C) business model, allowing the EV company to efficiently sell EVs across 15 European nations.

The technology vendor will also be responsible for enhancing customer experience, data-powered personalisation, and engagement for the EV maker’s existing and upcoming all-electric models.

Infosys said it will enable smart Europe to forecast sales and aftersales demand using its machine learning models.

smart Europe CEO Dirk Adelmann said: “We are pleased to have Infosys as our partner on this journey. Infosys’ strong leadership commitment backed by its ability to drive end-to-end application development and maintenance with efficiency and effectiveness, will help us boost our operational performance and user experience.”

Infosys EVP and global head of manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said: “Infosys has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to powering innovation-driven customer experiences across touchpoints through our automotive and mobility offerings.

“Leveraging a blend of our expertise in the domain and strong regional presence, we will help smart Europe fast-track the adoption of cutting-edge digital solutions. The success of this engagement will be a real game-changer for both smart Europe and Infosys in the electric mobility era.”

Last month, Danish company STARK Group selected Infosys to digitally transform its operations using generative artificial intelligence.

During the same month, the Indian IT major formed separate partnerships with Microsoft and NVIDIA to bolster its generative AI capabilities.

Infosys aims to establish an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence to train and certify 50,000 of its employees on AI.

