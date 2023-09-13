Infosys will deploy generative AI-powered Infosys Topaz to transform STARK Group’s operations. Credit: rafapress/Shutterstock.

Indian IT services provider Infosys has formed a multi-year partnership with STARK Group to transform its operations digitally.

As part of the alliance, Infosys will deploy Infosys Topaz, which includes a suite of services, solutions and platforms powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Based in Frederiksberg, Denmark, STARK Group is engaged in retailing and distribution of building materials in Europe.

The collaboration will see Infosys and STARK Group set up a Denmark-based data centre.

According to the technology vendor, the facility will serve as the cornerstone for advancing technology and delivering streamlined services to STARK Group’s outposts around Europe.

In addition to Infosys Topaz, the IT company will use its cloud-enabled Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP) and Infosys Cobalt to enhance STARK Group’s IT operations, improve efficiency and scale operations.

STARK Group Group CIO Pernille Geneser said: “We at STARK Group are excited to announce our collaboration with Infosys as we embark on a transformation journey to deliver state-of-the-art and future-fit IT services to our colleagues in the Nordics, Austria, Germany and UK.”

Infosys EVP & global head of retail, consumer goods & logistics Karmesh Vaswani said: “Leveraging our cutting-edge technologies, including Infosys Topaz and our cloud enabled platform LEAP, we are confident that this collaboration will bring unparalleled value and innovation to Stark Group.

“Together, we look forward to shaping a future of success, growth, and shared achievements in the digital landscape. This collaboration further strengthens Infosys’ prominence in the Nordics region.”

In June this year, Nordic lender Danske Bank selected Infosys to accelerate its digital transformation.

The five-year agreement with Danske Bank was valued at $454m.